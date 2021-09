PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a first period goal against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on May 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Cicero native Joel Farabee signed a six-year, 30-million dollar contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

OFFICIAL: Six more years for Philly Joel! https://t.co/7ZT15nejzn — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 2, 2021

Farabee had a breakout season with the Flyers this past year, leading the team in goals with 20.

In his first two years in the NHL, Farabee has produced 59 points in 107 games.

Back in 2018, Joel Farabee was selected by Philadelphia Flyers with the 14th overall pick in the NHL Draft.