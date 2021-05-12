Cicero-North Syracuse alum Breanna Stewart to get a signature shoe with Puma

Breanna Stewart announced a new sponsorship deal with Puma Wednesday. The sponsorship will give the former C-NS star her own signature shoe. (Courtesy: Puma)

(WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart has dominated the world of basketball since leaving Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Kids all around CNY want to become the next “Stewie.”

Now they will want her shoe.

Puma and Stewart announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a sponsorship deal which will include the release of a signature shoe with Stewart.

“I am proud to join the Puma family,” Stewart said in a joint release. “We share a vision to grow the sport and welcome everyone, specifically women and girls, globally. The genuine investment Puma has shown to collaborate with and activate around women, including the commitment to a signature performance shoe, is something that I hope serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me.”

According to ESPN, only nine WNBA players have had a signature shoe in the league’s history, while the NBA had 18 players with their own shoe last season alone. The last time a WNBA star had her own shoe? Candace Parker a decade ago.

This becomes the latest feather in Stewart’s cap. The former C-NS star dominated college hoops, winning four national titles, a player of the year award and two most outstanding player of the tournament honors.

After her time at UConn, Breanna went on to win Olympic gold, become the number one selection in the WNBA draft, win two WNBA championships and a WNBA MVP award.

Puma expects a shoe to be produced in about 18 months.

The newest WNBA season, its 25th anniversary, tips off this weekend.