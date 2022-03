LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cincinnatus boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling in the NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Final to Heuvelton 56-43.

Cason Stafford scored 21 points for the Lions in the loss to the Bulldogs.

Cincinnatus wraps up the season with a record of 19 and 2.

Heuvelton advances to the NYSPHSAA Class D Final Four to face the winner of South Kortright/Chapel Field Christian next Friday in Glens Falls.