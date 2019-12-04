CNY boys basketball heats up with 16th annual Peppino’s Invitational

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 16th annual Peppino’s Invitational kicks off Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th at Onondaga Community College.

The annual showcase has come to signal the start of the season for high school boys basketball. Each year the selection committee attempts to put together early season matchups that spectators want to see and includes some of the best teams and players from Section III and Upstate New York.

Admission costs $7 per day for adults, and $3 per day for children 10 years old and younger. Admission is valid for the entire day’s schedule of games.

2019 Peppino’s Invitational Schedule:

Friday December 6, 2019

Allyn Hall Gym

4:30 ITC vs. Marcellus

6:00 Central Square vs. Baldwinsville

7:30 Bishop Ludden vs. Liverpool

SRC Arena

5:00 SAS vs. East Syracuse Minoa

6:30 Henninger vs. UPREP(Section V)

8:00 Jamesville-Dewitt vs. CBA

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Allyn Hall Gym

12:00 Onondaga CC Women vs. Herkimer CC Women

2:00 CBA vs. Fayetteville-Manlius

3:45 Westhill vs. Auburn

5:45 Corcoran vs. Saratoga (Section II)

7:30 Liverpool vs. Cicero-North Syracuse

SRC Arena

12:00 Onondaga CC Men vs. Herkimer CC Men

2:30 Nottingham vs. East High (Section V)

4:15 Bishop Grimes vs. Schenectady

6:15 Rome vs. Henninger

8:00 West Genesee vs. Utica-Proctor

Be sure to catch the highlights from Friday’s action on Friday Night Fever after the conclusion of the Pac-12 College Football Championship game.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9