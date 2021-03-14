Colgate beats Loyola 85-72 in Patriot League Championship

HAMILTON, N.Y. (Colgate Athletics) –

Colgate captured its second Patriot League Men’s Basketball Championship in the last three seasons with an 85-72 victory over Loyola here Sunday afternoon.



The Raiders with their 13th consecutive victory improved to 14-1 on this Covid-shortened season and head to Indianapolis for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, which begins Friday. All 67 games of this year’s tournament are taking place in Indianapolis, and the Raiders departed immediately after the game.



Jordan Burns scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half en route to MVP honors of this event for the second time in his career. Tucker Richardson paced Colgate with 17 points and Jack Ferguson added 16, with Ryan Moffatt scoring 11 and Nelly Cummings with 10.



Colgate never trailed in the game after Richardson struck for a pair of threes and a 6-0 cushion. But Santi Aldama’s answer from long range and then a three-point-play from Jaylin Andrews pulled Loyola within 9-8 at the first media timeout.

Ferguson’s 3-pointer pushed the Raiders to an 18-10 lead before Isaiah Hart halted a three-minute Loyola drought with a jumper.



Then it was Colgate’s turn for a mini-drought, this one covering nearly three minutes in return before Ferguson finally swished it to a close with a 3-ball from top of the key that kept the Raiders in front 21-17.­



Consecutive driving layups from Richardson and Jeff Woodward lifted Colgate back to a 29-21 advantage. Then when Richardson swished from the left corner, Colgate had its largest lead of the half at 32-23 with 3:28 showing.



After Burns scored his first points of the night on a driving layup inside the final minute, Loyola sank three free throws to pull within 38-33 at intermission.



All that was missing were more contributions from Burns and Cummings, and as if on cue those came right out of the break.

First Cummings cashed a pair from long range and then Burns did the same – both buckets their first treys of the night – and Colgate went in front 52-41 with 15:32 showing for its first double-digit advantage of the game.



Moffatt’s 3-pointer from the corner handed Colgate a 65-48 cushion with 10:47 remaining, but Loyola kept fighting. It wasn’t until Cummings swished a fast-break 3-pointer, was fouled and sank the free throw that Colgate led 78-62 with 4:52 and finally had some breathing room.



Burns found Records for a contested layup and the Colgate margin was 80-62 with 3:14 until the finish.



The Raiders maintained their composure, milked the clock and rode off toward their 13th straight victory and second Patriot League championship in the last three seasons.