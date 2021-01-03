Colgate charges past Army in season-opener

HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Nine months in the waiting, Colgate made its 2020-21 season opener one to remember with a 101-57 rout of Army on Saturday at Cotterell Court.

Colgate’s 101 points were its most since producing the same output at The Citadel in 2016. It was the second time Colgate has eclipsed 100 points in the 128 head-to-head meetings, and the largest margin of victory in the series that began in 1904.

The Raiders led from start to finish with five players in double figures. Nelly Cummings matched his career high with 24 points, Jordan Burns had 20 points and eight assists, and Keegan Records posted his first collegiate double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Tucker Richardson finished with 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and added six assists to go with five rebounds. Jack Ferguson contributed 10 points off the bench.

Colgate shot 65% (41-of-63) from the field, its best mark since Feb. 25, 2015, when the Raiders connected on 66% (33-of-50) in a 95-83 win over Lafayette.

Burns scored the first seven points of the game and Colgate raced out to an early 13-3 lead after a 3-pointer from Cummings. The Raiders used another 13-2 run to extend their lead to 26-7 nine minutes into the game. Army closed the gap to 14 on a pair of occasions before Ryan Moffatt connected from downtown to lead the Raiders to a 50-27 advantage at the break.

Colgate followed up 50 in the first half with 51 in the final 20:00. Records posted 10 points and nine boards to lead all scorers in the second stanza.

Army never closed within 25 points and the Raiders cruised to a season-opening 44-point victory.

Freshman big man Jeff Woodward was solid off the bench with six points and eight rebounds. Along with Woodward, Sam Thomson, Oliver Lynch-Daniels, Nicholas Evtimov, and Alex Capitano all made their Colgate debuts in the win.

Colgate and Army close out opening weekend with a rematch on Sunday. Tipoff from Cotterell Court is 3 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the livestream.