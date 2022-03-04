HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Jack Ferguson scored a career-high 28 points and knocked down seven of eight attempts from the arc to lead Colgate past Bucknell 96-68 Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal game at Cotterell Court.

Playing on their freshest legs in over a month, the Raiders shot the lights out at 66.7% (40-of-60) from the field and 68.4% (13-of-19) from behind the arc – both season-high marks. Colgate’s 30 assists set a program record for the most in a single game, eclipsing the previous-high 28 set in 1956.

Ferguson was just unconscious, finishing his night 10-of-12 from the field and 7-of-8 from downtown. He added seven rebounds, five assists, and a career-high two blocked shots.

Ferguson’s 28 led four in double figures. Nelly Cummings scored 15 and added four assists, Jeff Woodward netted 11 points and Keegan Records had 10.

Colgate (21-11, 16-2 Patriot) with the win advances to the semifinals for the fifth consecutive year and earns a date with fourth-seeded Lehigh Sunday at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.