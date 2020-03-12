Colgate falls to Boston University in Patriot League Final

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Colgate entered the night looking for back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the Raiders came up short at home in what very well could have been their last game of the season.

Boston edged Colgate 64-61 to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament. The Raiders won the previous two regular season meetings 79-63 and 79-70.

Junior Jordan Burns led the way with 21 points. Junior Jack Ferguson and senior Rapolas Ivanauskas both also reached double figures with 17 points, and 13 points respectively. Ivanauskas added 11 rebounds as well. Fellow senior, Will Rayman, had 8 points in 10 rebounds.

The Raiders led by as much as nine in the first half and held a 33-29 lead at halftime. The Terriers quickly took the lead in the second half and a back and forth game would be tied at 53 with 7:19 to go.

From there, Boston’s Jonas Harper hit a three to make it 56-53 and the Terriers never relinquished the lead. Jordan Burns hit a three with 47 seconds remaining to make it 64-61 BU. The Raiders then had two chances to tie the game in the final seconds but could not connect.

Max Mahoney had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Boston.

Colgate ends the season, for now, at 25-9.