Colgate football coach Dan Hunt steps down



HAMILTON, N.Y. (Colgate Athletics) – The Colgate University Department of Athletics announced that Dan Hunt has stepped down from the position of Head Football Coach to address personal issues, following the discovery of violation of university policy not involving students. The matter was reviewed by leadership in the Department of Athletics with the support of University administration and members of the Board of Trustees. Hunt had served in this role since 2014.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Nicki Moore commented, “I appreciate Dan’s years of work recruiting and developing excellent student-athletes for the Colgate Football Program, and am proud of the academic and athletic successes achieved under his leadership.”

Stan Dakosty ‘05, who has held the role of Associate Head Football Coach since 2017 and first joined the football staff in 2007, will serve as Interim Head Coach for the 2021 season. Moore said, “We are fortunate to have Coach Dakosty lead our football program as we head into this important summer period, and look ahead to the 2021 season. We believe the program will benefit from the continuity of his leadership and strong relationship with our athletes, alumni and staff. His years of coaching experience and sincere commitment to delivering an excellent student-athlete experience while supporting student-athlete academic achievement and pursuing championships position him well to lead our football program through this transition. We look forward to a strong 2021 season under Coach Dakosty’s leadership.”