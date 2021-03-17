Colgate Football forced to postpone next two games due to positive Covid-19 test

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: ESPN +

HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate Athletics announced Wednesday that the next two scheduled football games – Saturday against Lehigh and March 27 versus Holy Cross – are postponed because of a positive Covid-19 test within the Colgate football program’s Tier 1.

Both contests were slated for Andy Kerr Stadium.

A rescheduling of games will be announced at a later date. Colgate also is booked to visit Fordham on April 3. Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross are competing this spring in the Patriot League’s North Division.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area