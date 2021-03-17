Colgate Football forced to postpone next two games due to positive Covid-19 test

HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate Athletics announced Wednesday that the next two scheduled football games – Saturday against Lehigh and March 27 versus Holy Cross – are postponed because of a positive Covid-19 test within the Colgate football program’s Tier 1.

Both contests were slated for Andy Kerr Stadium.

A rescheduling of games will be announced at a later date. Colgate also is booked to visit Fordham on April 3. Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross are competing this spring in the Patriot League’s North Division.