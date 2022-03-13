(WSYR-TV) — For the third time in four years, the Colgate Raiders are NCAA Tournament bound. Colgate punched their ticket with a Patriot League championship win over Navy Wednesday night, and now they will take on Wisconsin in a 3 vs. 14 matchup.

The two will compete in the Midwest region in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Friday night. The third-seeded Badgers went 24-7 and won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

This is the fifth all-time NCAA Tournament appearance for the Raiders. Colgate went to back-to-back tourneys in 1995 and ‘96 but had to wait 23 years before heading to March Madness again. ‘Gate won the PL in 2019 and 2021 for their third and fourth tournament berths.

In their first two appearances, Colgate was a 16-seed, and lost to no 1 seeds Kansas and Connecticut. The Raiders moved up to a 15-seed in 2019 before losing to Tennessee 77-70 and was a 14-seed in 2021 when they lost to Arkansas 85-68.

All five starters for the Raiders averaged double figures in 2021-22 with Nelly Cummings leading the way with 14.5 points per game. Jack Ferguson is second on the team in scoring with 12.6 PPG, but he leads the Raiders in three pointers made this season.