HAMILTON, N.Y. – Colgate University closed out the first half on a 28-11 run to seize control of the Patriot League championship game and survived a furious Navy second half comeback for a 74-58 victory. The win was the second straight Patriot League championship for the Raiders and the third in the past four seasons.



The game started slowly with the Raiders holding a 4-2 lead after the first two minutes. The pace picked up quickly after that with Colgate ahead 8-7 at the 16:00 timeout. The game remained close with Colgate holding a 12-11 lead with 13:07 remaining. The Raiders went on an 8-2 run to take a 20-13 advantage following a Tucker Richardson three-ball that forced a Navy time out at the 10:19 mark. The timeout did little to stem the tide as the lead increased to double digits following a Ryan Moffatt three for a 30-19 Raider advantage. A Moffatt reverse layup as time expired gave Colgate a 40-22 halftime edge.



Colgate, which entered the game leading the nation in three-point shooting percentage, drilled four trifectas to open the second half. Jack Ferguson nailed three-balls on the Raiders’ first two possessions giving Colgate a 24-point edge. Following a Navy score, Nelly Cummings and Richardson followed.



Navy closed the gap to 58-44 with 8:08 remaining in the second stanza causing a Raider timeout. The Midshipmen closed to within 58-47 on a three by Sean Yoder at the 7:15 mark. A Jaylen Walker free throw followed by a John Carter, Jr., layup pulled the Midshipmen to within 58-50. Yoder canned two free throws to pull Navy to within six points capping a 16-0 Navy run. Cummings stopped the skid with a driving layup on an assist from Jeff Woodward .



Woodward stretched the Raider lead to eight points with a layup, followed by two Richardson free throws for a 64-54 lead. Richardson found Woodward for a layup to stretch the advantage to 12. Two Ferguson free throws pushed the lead to 64-58. Cummings swished two free throws and Richardson made a layup on an assist from Ferguson capping a 14-3 run for the Raiders.



Ferguson who led the Raiders in scoring in all three tournament games had 17 points and was named the tournament Most Valuable Player. Cummings followed with 15 while Richardson and Woodward had a dozen each. Oliver Lynch-Daniels was the fifth Raider in double figures with 10. Richardson and Cummings were each named to the All-Tournament Team.



Greg Summers led the Midshipmen with 18, while Tyler Nelson added 11 and Carter, Jr., dropped 10.