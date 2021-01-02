Colgate head coach Matt Langel breaks down upcoming season with NewsChannel 9

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Over the last three years the Colgate men’s basketball program has won 39 Patriot League games and back-to-back regular season titles.

The Raiders are coming off a 25-9 season, falling in the Patriot League finals to Boston University last year.

This year, Colgate is predicted to finish second in the Patriot League. Colgate senior Jordan Burns has been tabbed by the league as the preseason Player of the Year.

Colgate will tip off their season on Saturday, January 2 at home against Army at 3 p.m.

On Friday, Colgate head coach Matt Langel sat down with NewsChannel 9 to breakdown the upcoming season. You can watch that by clicking on the video player above.