(WSYR-TV) — For the third time in the last four seasons, the Colgate Raiders men’s basketball team is gearing up for the NCAA Tournament.

The Raiders have won 15 straight games, winning their second straight Patriot League title.

Colgate drew the #14 seed and will face #3 seed Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday night at 9:50 p.m.

To watch the full zoom press conference from Colgate head coach Matt Langel, ahead of their matchup with the Badgers, click on the video player above.