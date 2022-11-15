SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim addressed the media Tuesday evening following a 80-68 loss to Colgate. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 1-1 on the season.

Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah Mintz had a career-high 20 points, sophomore forward Benny Williams followed with a personal-best 17, senior guard Joseph Girard III contributed 14 and senior center Jesse Edwards tallied 10 points.

Syracuse will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 19, as the squad is set to face Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip off is set for 4:00 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ACCNX.

To listen to the full Jim Boeheim press conference click on the video above.