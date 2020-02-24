Colgate locks up Patriot League regular season title with win over Holy Cross

HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

For the second straight year, the Patriot League tournament runs through Hamilton.

Colgate (22-7, 13-3 Patriot) secured at least a share of the Patriot League regular season title and the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament with a wire-to-wire 90-60 victory over Holy Cross here Sunday.

Jordan Burns scored 23 points to lead four Raiders in double-figure scoring. Tucker Richardson posted his second collegiate double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rapolas Ivanauskas finished with 16 and Jack Ferguson netted 12 in his second career start.

The Raiders led this one from start to finish. Richardson was hot from the get-go, scoring seven straight points and lock-down defense paved the way for an early 15-2 Colgate lead. Holy Cross started ice cold from the field, enduring a 1-of-11 stretch and never closed within 10 points the rest of the way.

Burns scored five straight points with a 3-pointer and driving layup before Ivanauskas was left all alone and barreled in for an easy dunk to push the Raiders’ lead to their largest of the half at 33-18.

Holy Cross (3-26, 2-14 Patriot) did connect on 6-of-7 down the stretch, with 10 points over the last 5:04 coming from Joe Pridgen to close the gap to 39-29 at the break.

Burns scored 15 of his 23 points in a big second half, including an early 3-pointer in a 9-2 run to start the second stanza. David Maynard and Burns went back-to-back from downtown and Colgate blitzed out to a 67-44 advantage at the midway point of the second half.

The Crusaders closed it to 76-56 with just under four minutes left, but Colgate finished the game on a 14-4 run to seal the deal. Ryan Moffat got into the scoring column late in regulation and Keegan Records stormed in for a two-handed slam to cap the 90-60 victory.

Colgate hits the road one last time in the regular season on Wednesday to take on Bucknell. Tip-off from Sojka Pavilion is 7 p.m.