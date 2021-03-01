Colgate men earn the #2 seed for the Patriot League Tournament

HAMILTON, N.Y. (PATRIOT LEAGUE) –

The Patriot League men’s basketball regular season concluded on Saturday, setting the matchups for the 2021 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men’s Basketball Championship, beginning with first-round action on Wednesday, March 3.

Navy clinched the No. 1 seed in the championship for the first time since the 1996-97 season after sweeping the two-game weekend series against Loyola Maryland and will host the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 first-round game. Colgate is the No. 2 seed and will welcome the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 first-round game. Lafayette sealed the No. 3 seed with its win on Saturday and will play host to No. 6 Bucknell in the quarterfinal round. Army West Point captured the No. 4 seed with a victory over Boston University on Sunday. The Black Knights will welcome American, who earned the No. 5 seed with a weekend sweep of Bucknell. All four quarterfinal-round games will be available on ESPN+.

Defending champion Boston University will be the No. 7 seed and host No. 10 Lehigh, and No. 8 Holy Cross welcomes No. 9 Loyola Maryland in the first round of the championship on Wednesday, March 3. Both games will be available on ESPN+.

2021 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament Field

No. 1 – Navy (15-2, 12-1 PL (.923), 6-0 South)

No. 2. – Colgate (11-1 PL (.917), 11-1 North)

No. 3. – Lafayette (9-5 PL (.643), 5-1 Central)

No. 4. – Army West Point (11-8, 7-7 PL (.500), 6-6 North)

No. 5. – American (4-5 PL (.444), 2-5 South)

No. 6. – Bucknell (4-6 PL (.400), 4-2 Central)

No. 7. – Boston University (6-10 PL (.375), 3-9 North)

No. 8. – Holy Cross (5-11 PL (.313), 4-8 North)

No. 9 – Loyola Maryland (4-10 PL (.286), 1-5 South)

No. 10 – Lehigh (4-10 (.286), 1-7 Central)