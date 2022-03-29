HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Matt Langel, the head men’s basketball coach at Colgate University, has agreed to a contract extension through 2030 on Tuesday, according to the Vice President and Director of Athletics Nicki Moore.

Langel, who has coached at Colgate University for eleven years, led his team to their third Patriot League title in four years after a historic season. The team also had their third 20-win season and their second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament.

“First and foremost, I am grateful to our student-athletes,” Langel said. “I’ve always believed that this is a players’ game and without their commitment to one another, winning, and accomplishing all the things that they have over time, I wouldn’t be in this position.”

Langel was also recently named a finalist in the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award and became Colgate’s “winningest” coach of all-time after the 2022 season.

“I am so very pleased that we have extended Coach Langel’s contract, solidifying the strong leadership of Colgate Basketball,” Moore said.

In the 2022 NCAA tournament, Colgate University entered as a No. 14 seed, which is tied for the highest seed in program history.