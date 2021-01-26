Colgate men’s basketball games against Army postponed

More unfortunate news for Colgate Men’s Basketball, as this weekend’s games at Army have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within Army’s Tier 1.
 
The news comes on the heels of last weekend’s postponements after a COVID-19 test came back positive on a member of the Bucknell program.    
 
The contests between the Raiders and Black Knights will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office.
 
Colgate (5-1, 5-1 PL North) holds a one-game lead over Army for first place in the North Division. The Raiders have won four in a row with back-to-back weekend sweeps against Boston University and Holy Cross. 

The Raiders are scheduled to return to action Saturday, Feb. 6, for a two-game series against Boston University at Cotterell Court. 

