Colgate men’s basketball games against Army postponed

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) -- For the first time all season, No. 23 Syracuse suffered its second straight ACC loss. The Orange fell to Clemson on the road at Littlejohn Coliseum 86-77.

Syracuse's offense was stagnant right from the start and Clemson took advantage. The Tigers went on a 13-4 run in the first quarter. Clemson led by as much as 25 at the half.