Colgate men’s basketball head coach Matt Langel goes one-on-one with NewsChannel 9

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Colgate men’s basketball team has been nearly perfect this season. Colgate is 7-1, and has won their last six games.

The Raiders are outscoring their opponents by more than 21 points a game. Patriot League preseason player of the year Jordan Burns leads the team in scoring at nearly 18 points per game.

Colgate will travel to West Point for a pair of games against Army this weekend. The Raiders will return home to close the season with four straight games at Cotterell Court.

Colgate will hosts Boston University on February 20th & 21st, before closing the season against Holy Cross on the 27th and 28th.

To hear what Colgate head coach Matt Langel had to say, on the Raiders success so far this season, just click on the video player above.