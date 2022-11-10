PROVIDENCE, R.I. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Keegan Records’ double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) helped lead Colgate to its first win of the season, defeating Brown 77-68 on Thursday night at the Pizzitola Center.

Playing in his home state with more than 50 friends and family members in attendance, Records put on a show. The South Kingstown, R.I., native finished 11-of-13 from the field en route to 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his sixth career double-double.

Tucker Richardson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half thanks to a trio of 3-pointers. Sam Thomson netted a career-high 12 points on 6-of-8 from the field, while Ryan Moffatt finished with nine points and two steals to lead Colgate’s scoring contingent.

Colgate got off to a sluggish start with turnovers on four consecutive possessions while Brown started 5-of-6 from the field to build a 10-4 lead. Records got the Raiders going with their first six points and then Thomson rattled off eight straight to spark a 12-2 run.

The Raiders maintained a four-point lead, 20-16, after Richardson cut inside for a driving layup. Brown connected on its next three shots and countered with a 7-0 spurt, including four points from Felix Kloman, to regain a 23-20 lead with 6:30 showing in the half.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques, another spark off the bench, canned back-to-back triples – Colgate’s only two 3-pointers in the half – to put the Raiders back in front, 28-25. Colgate led by as many as six points (32-26) before Brown trimmed the deficit to 34-31 at the break after Paxson Wojcik swished a 3-pointer on the Bears’ final possession.

Richardson came out firing in the second half, swishing three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points in the first six minutes of the stanza. The Raiders continued to feed Records inside and stretched the lead to as many as 15 points, 60-45, at the midway point of the final frame.

Brown shot back with a 15-3 surge over a three-minute span to turn a 15-point deficit into a one-possession game. Kimo Ferrari had two big 3-pointers to cut the margin to 63-60 before Richardson battled for a tough bucket underneath to halt the momentum.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Moffatt and Braeden Smith with just over three minutes remaining gave the Raiders breathing room, 73-62, and ultimately sealed the deal. Moffatt sank two free throws in the final minute and Colgate captured its first win of the season, 77-68.

Colgate returns to Cotterell Court for the first time this season when the Raiders host Division III Wells on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.