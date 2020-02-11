Colgate picks up big road win at Boston U.

BOSTON, M.A. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate used another late charge, outscoring Boston University 30-14 over the final 11 minutes, to pull away for a 79-63 victory Monday night at Case Gymnasium.

Colgate (20-6, 11-2 Patriot) with the win has its second consecutive 20-win season — and its only two in program history.

Jordan Burns and Rapolas Ivanauskas paced four Raiders in double figures with 15 points apiece. Tucker Richardson added 14 and Nelly Cummings 11. Richardson led Colgate on the glass with nine rebounds, while Burns filled the stat sheet with six assists, six rebounds, and a career-high five steals.

With the game knotted at 49-49 midway through the second half, Rayman sank three free throws to ignite a 9-2 Raider run and show signs of things to come. Eight straight Colgate points were then scored in the paint, with two layups from Ivanauskas and a bucket from Richardson and Keegan Records pulling the Raiders in front, 62-53.

After the hard work in the paint, Rayman, Burns, and Richardson cashed in from downtown on three straight possessions to knock the wind of the Terriers’ sails down the stretch. Richardson and Cummings combined to go 6-of-6 from the free throw line inside the final 1:03 and Colgate issued its statement with a 16-point victory.

The win snaps Boston University’s league-best five-game winning streak and Colgate takes the reigns of first place with a two-game lead in the Patriot League standings.

The game for most of the night was as even as it could be. Both teams shared leads in the first half, with Boston University starting out with an early 9-2 lead on a 3-pointer from Walter Whyte. Jack Ferguson drained a trey of his own to give Colgate the lead 12-11 and then Burns went on an 8-0 run himself with two 3-pointers carrying Colgate out front 20-15 midway through the first half.

Boston University (15-11, 9-4 Patriot) battled back to reclaim the lead 32-29 after another 3-pointer from Whyte. Max Mahoney slammed a tip-in dunk to extend the home team’s advantage to 36-31, but a corner trey from Cummings capped five straight Colgate points to send the game to the intermission deadlocked at 36-36.

The Raiders stormed out of the gates in the second half with a quick 7-0 run to force an early Terriers’ timeout. Ivanauskas worked inside for two buckets and then Richardson burned a triple to give the Raiders a 43-36 edge. Boston University worked its way back to tie the game at 49s nine minutes into the frame, but from there Colgate’s late charge took over.

Rayman was fouled on a 3-pointer and sank all three of his free throws for the eighth and final lead change of the night. An immediate 11-4 run put the Raiders in the driver’s seat the rest of the way and they never looked back en route to the 79-63 victory.

Colgate returns to action on Sunday at Loyola, wrapping up a tough stretch of four of the last five games on the road. Tipoff from Reitz Arena is 2 p.m., with Patriot League Network carrying the live stream. The Raiders after Sunday close out the regular season with three of their last four games at Cotterell Court.