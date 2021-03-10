Colgate rolls into Patriot League Finals with Blowout win over Bucknell

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Colgate men’s basketball team is one win away from punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders hammered Bucknell 105-75 in the Patriot League semifinals on Wednesday night.

The 105 points is a Patriot League Tournament record, breaking Colgate’s previous mark of 104 set in 1997.

Keegan Records scored 19 of his career-high 21 points in the first half, helping the Raiders build a 23-point lead at halftime.

Colgate would continue to pour it on in the second half, outscoring Bucknell by seven. As a team the Raiders out rebounded the Bison by 22. Colgate shot 53 percent from the field, finishing 11-19 from the three-point line.

Five different Colgate players scored in double figures. Patriot League Player of the Year Jordan Burns added 18 points and seven assists. Tucker Richardson chipped in 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Raiders win over the Bison.

Colgate has won 12 straight games, improving to 13-1 this season.

Colgate advances to their 4th straight Patriot League Championship Game. The Raiders will hosts Loyola (MD) on Sunday at noon for the Patriot League title.