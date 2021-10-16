Colgate stays unbeaten with road win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

The third-ranked Colgate women’s hockey team improved to 8-0 on the season with a 5-2 win at Syracuse.

Similar to Thursday’s game against the Orange, the Raiders were able to get on the board early as Kalty Kaltounkova found the back of the net just 50 seconds into the game.

Syracuse responded well as less than two minutes later the game was tied off a goal from Madisom Primeau.

Katie Chan closed out the scoring in the first when she put one in on a power play with just over six minutes remaining to make it 2-1.

Delani Mackay increased the Raiders lead when she scored with just over six minutes remaining off an assist from Rosy Demers.

The Orange once again answered right back, as about a minute later Anna Leschyshyn scored to cut the Raiders lead back to one at 3-2.

Colgate then came right back with another goal of their own. Danielle Serdachny netted her fifth of the season to double the lead.

Just a couple minutes after that Neena Brick scored to make it 5-2 Raiders.

Colgate outshot the Orange 30-17 and went 33-25 from the faceoff circle.

Kayle Osborne made 15 saves in net, picking up her sixth win of the year.