Colgate stuns Cincinnati with last second free throw

CINCINNATI, O.H. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Tucker Richardson’s free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining capped a furious rally in the closing seconds and Colgate stunned Cincinnati 67-66 here Saturday night.

After Will Rayman put back his own miss with 8.8 seconds left to tie the score at 66-all, Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland took the inbounds pass and slowly began dribbling up court. Then, at the urging of his teammates and fans, Cumberland suddenly hurried his dribble and let loose with a 60-foot heave despite the clock showing more than four seconds remaining.

The shot slammed off the backboard and into the waiting arms of Richardson, who was fouled some 75 feet from the basket.

Richardson calmly stepped to the line for a 1-and-1 and swished the game-winner. He then intentionally missed the second shot and the clock struck zeroes.

Rapolas Ivanauskas led the charge for the Raiders, scoring 19 of his game-high 21 points after halftime. The big man was 9-of-11 from the floor in the second half as Colgate rallied from a 32-25 halftime deficit.

Nelly Cummings scored 10 of his 14 in the second half, while Richardson finished with 11. Colgate made five of its last six shot attempts from the field and scored on its last seven possessions.

In a back-and-forth game from the start, Jordan Burns got the Raiders going early with a triple on their first possession. Rayman then connected from long range and scored the next five points to get Colgate out front early 8-5.

Colgate (8-4) turned to its defense early, forcing six turnovers in the first eight minutes to keep the Bearcats at bay. Jack Ferguson knocked down a pair of treys as part of a 10-0 run that built the Raiders’ lead to 22-16.

Cincinnati (6-4) shot back with a 16-3 scoring spurt to turn a six-point deficit into a seven-point lead at the intermission. Burns swished a 3-pointer from the corner to cut the deficit to 27-25, but the Bearcats scored the final five points to take a 32-25 lead at the break.

Cummings ignited Colgate in the second half with a baseline jumper. Ivanauskas and Richardson accounted for the next 10 Raider points, and an inside layup for Ivanauskas capped a 10-2 spurt that pulled the Raiders in front 37-36.

Cincinnati fought back and a pair of dunks by Keith Williams electrified the crowd with the home team in front 46-39. Colgate stayed composed and kept hanging around, with a driving layup from Cummings closing the gap to 57-55 with just over three minutes left.

The Bearcats grew their lead back to five 64-59 with 1:27 left, but that was when Colgate mounted its late comeback. Colgate connected on five of its last six shots and a second-chance layup from Rayman capped a 7-2 run that tied the game at 66-66 with 8.8 seconds showing.

An errant half-court shot from Cumberland set the stage for Richardson, who sank the last-second free throw to seal the victory for the Raiders.

Former Bishop Ludden standout Mika Adams-Woods scored eight points in the loss for the Bearcats.

Colgate wraps up non-league action next Sunday, Dec. 22, when Columbia comes to town in a basketball doubleheader at Cotterell Court. Tip-off is noon and the game will stream live on the Patriot League Network.