Colgate tunes up for Syracuse with blowout win over SUNY Poly

HAMILTON, N.Y. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) –

Colgate put together a strong showing from start to finish in a 97-50 victory over SUNY Poly on Thursday evening at Cotterell Court.

All 13 Colgate players who took the court scored at least once. Jack Ferguson found his touch early and often on his way to 15 points. He and Tucker Richardson, who had 11 points, both finished 5-of-6 from the field. Keegan Records was just shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

SUNY Poly scored the first basket but Colgate countered with the next nine, capped off by a 3-pointer from Richardson, to give the Raiders the lead for good.

Six Raiders found the scoring column by the middle stages of the period and seven assists on the first 10 made baskets stretched the lead to 23-11 with 7:10 left in the half. Ferguson was an offensive spark, connecting on 3-of-4 from the field on his way to seven points in seven minutes.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored his first collegiate points and Ferguson rode the hot hand with 10 points in the half as Colgate opened a 43-16 advantage at the break.

Colgate scored on six of its first eight possessions of the second half, turning things around from Tuesday’s 0-for-12 start to the second stanza. Oliver Lynch-Daniels connected on three 3-pointers as part of a run that opened the margin to 61-26 midway through.

Louis-Jacques rattled home his first 3-ball and Malcolm Bailey and Pearson Parker scored their first points as a Raider to highlight great minutes for the reserves. Sophomore Alex Capitano hit a pair of 3s and Zach Light and Sam Thomson also added late baskets.

Colgate finished with 22 assists on 36 made field goals while shooting 54.5% from the floor. Ferguson and Lynch-Daniels had three 3-pointers apiece to lead Colgate’s 45.2% clip from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

Colgate is back on the road Saturday for a non-conference matchup at Syracuse. Tip-off from the Carrier Dome is 5 p.m., with the game airing on ACC Network Extra.