MILWAUKEE, W.I. (WSYR-TV) –

Colgate gave Wisconsin every thing they could handle in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Raiders season comes to an end, falling 67-60.

Colgate the #14 seed jumped out to a 9-2 lead over the #3 seed Wisconsin. Nelly Cummings had the hot-hand in the first 20 minutes for the Raiders, scoring 14 of his team-high 20 points.

The Raiders held the Badgers to 12-32 shooting in the first half, as the two teams were tied at 28 at halftime.

Tucker Richardson caught fire to start the second half, hitting four, threes in the first five minutes. With 10:40 to play in the game, Jeff Woodward’s three-point play gave Colgate a 52-48 lead.

Wisconsin answered with a 10-0 run, holding Colgate without a field goal for over seven minutes.

With just over three minutes to play, Keegan Records would score, pulling the Raiders to within 60-56. Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis scored the next five points, propelling the Badgers to the seven-point win.

Tucker Richardson closed out his outstanding career at Colgate with 15 points and seven rebounds. Johnny Davis led the way for the Badgers with a game-high 25 points.

Colgate wraps up its historic season at 23-12.

Wisconsin advances to face #11 seed Iowa State in the Round of 32 on Sunday.