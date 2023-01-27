SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Utica Comets, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss snaps a six-game points streak for the Crunch and moves the team to 18-14-3-3 on the season. Syracuse still has a 4-1-1-0 lead in the 14-game season series against Utica.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 29-of-30 shots, while Akira Schmid stopped all 23 shots he faced in net for the Comets.

Syracuse went 0-for-4 on the power play, but a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Following a scoreless first period, the Comets broke the stalemate and scored the only goal of the game 7:21 into the middle frame. After gaining control of the puck during a battle in the corner, Joe Gambardella skated it towards the net and fed Graeme Clarke for a one-timer in the slot.

The Crunch travel to face the Hartford Wolf Pack tomorrow.