Conforto joins Syracuse Mets on rehab assignment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michael Conforto is rehabbing with the Syracuse Mets, the only question is, will he be with the team long enough to play in front of the Syracuse fans?

The Mets Wednesday announced Conforto is joining the team for their series in Scranton. Syracuse doesn’t return to NBT Bank Stadium until Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Bisons.

Last month, Conforto strained his hamstring forcing him to join the injured list. This season, he’s batting .240 with 2 home runs and 13 RBI in 13 games.

Conforto joins Jeff McNeil and Albert Almora who are also on rehab assignment with the Syracuse Mets.