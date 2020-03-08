Corcoran boys win first Section III title since 2000 defeating Baldwinsville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2000, the Corcoran boys basketball team won a Section III championship on Saturday night. Corcoran defeated Baldwinsville 70-57, capturing the Class AA title.

De’Jour Reaves dropped 20 points and was named tournament MVP in the win. JJ Starling scored 30 points in the loss for Baldwinsville.

Next up for Corcoran will be the Section II Champion Shenendehowa in the Class AA quarterfinals next Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College

