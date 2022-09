Onondaga County, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Corcoran Cougars scored twelve unanswered points in the second half to beat ESM 12-7.

Corcoran’s Deviyne Bailey scored a touchdown and and Cougar interception return for another score.

The Cougars improve to 1-0. Corcoran will host Whitesboro next Friday at their remodeled stadium.