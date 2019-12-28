Corcoran snaps slide with close win over Cardinal O’Hara

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Corcoran got back on track with a hard fought 79-72 win over Cardinal O’Hara (Buffalo).

De’Jour Reaves poured in a game-high 33 points helping the Cougars snap their two-game losing streak.

Corcoran improves to 4-2.

