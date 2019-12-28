Corcoran snaps slide with close win over Cardinal O’Hara Local Sports Posted: Dec 28, 2019 / 12:46 AM EST / Updated: Dec 28, 2019 / 12:46 AM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Corcoran got back on track with a hard fought 79-72 win over Cardinal O’Hara (Buffalo). De’Jour Reaves poured in a game-high 33 points helping the Cougars snap their two-game losing streak. Corcoran improves to 4-2.
