Corcoran takes down Bishop Ludden in the Section III Class AA boys semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Corcoran boys punched their ticket to the Section III Class AA finals, defeating Bishop Ludden 71-57 on Sunday afternoon.

Former News Channel 9 Athlete of the week De’Jour Reaves dropped a game-high 30 points, powering the Cougars past the Gaelic Knights.

Corcoran advances to the Section III Class AA championship to take on Baldwinsville. That game will take place at the SRC arena Saturday night at 8 p.m.