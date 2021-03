SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Corcoran Cougars picked up their first win of the season defeating rival Nottingham 21-6 on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first half, Kjair Garceau scored a rushing touchdown early in the third quarter to give Corcoran an 8-0 lead.

JoJo Williams would add two more touchdowns for the Cougars in the win over the Bulldogs.

Corcoran improves to 1-1. Nottingham drops to 0-2.