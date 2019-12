SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Corcoran senior De’Jour Reaves eclipsed the 1,000 point mark on Tuesday night, helping the Cougars to a 77-47 win over Utica Proctor.

Reaves scored the record-setting basket in the third quarter on a driving layup. He’d finish the night with a game-high 16 points.

Corcoran improved to 2-0 with the win.