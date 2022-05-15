ITHACA, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) –

A 4-0 deficit. A 90-minute weather delay. The Cornell men’s lacrosse weathered both and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals with a 15-8 win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. The Big Red, seeded seventh and ranked 10th nationally, improved to 12-4, while the 12th-ranked Buckeyes close their season at 10-6. The Big Red will play Delaware on Sunday, May 22 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Sophomore CJ Kirst tied a Cornell single-game NCAA record with seven goals and senior Chayse Ierlan made 13 saves and posted the first score by a Cornell goalkeeper in more than 32 years. Senior John Piatelli had four goals and an assist and All-America defender Gavin Adler caused three turnovers and won five ground balls in his second matchup of the season with Ohio State’s All-America attackman Jack Myers. The Buckeye was held to two goals and an assist after entering the contest posted 5.3 points per contest. Angelo Petrakis did yeoman’s work against Ohio State’s Justin Inacio, winning 10-of-23 face-offs and nearly neutralizing the All-America specialist at the x. The Big Red held advantages in shots (43-32) and ground balls (33-23), assisted on 10 of its 15 goals and had eight players register at least one point.

Myers had two goals and an assist to lead the Buckeyes , with Colby Smith scoring two goals. Inacio won 15-of-25 face-offs with 12 ground balls, while Skylar Wahlund had 14 saves – all coming in the first three quarters.

Kirst nearly outscored the Buckeyes by himself (Kirst and Ohio State were tied 7-7 entering the final minute of the game) and was the scoring engine that started the Big Red back from a 4-0 deficit after the first quarter. Coupled with an excellent period from Petrakis, who won 4-of-5 face-offs in the second, the duo willed the Big Red back into the contest.