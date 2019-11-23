Cornell men’s hockey stays unbeaten with win over Quinnipiac

ITHACA, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) –

unior goaltender Matthew Galajda made 13 of his 22 saves in the third period to help sophomore forward Michael Regush’s power-play goal in the second period stand up as the game-winner for the Cornell men’s hockey team in a 2-1 victory over ECAC Hockey rival Quinnipiac on Friday night at Lynah Rink.

With the win, the Big Red — ranked second in the nation in both the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls — improves to 7-0 for the second time in the last three years.

Cornell closes out the home portion of the 2019 calendar year with an ECAC Hockey and Ivy League contest against Princeton at 7 p.m. Saturday.