EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2009 the Cornell men’s lacrosse team will play for a Division I National Championship. The Big Red rocked Rutgers 17-10 in the semifinals on Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Cornell jumped out to an 8-3 lead at the half, only to have to sit through a three hour and 41 minute weather delay.

It didn’t slow down the Big Red, as Cornell outscored Rutgers 6-2 in the third quarter.

John Piatelli paced the Big Red attack with five goals. Piatelli’s 65 goals this season, ties Mike French’s single season record for most goals.

Michael Long added four goals and an assist. CJ Kirst and Hugh Kelleher both chipped in three goals apiece. West Genesee alum Ryan Sheehan added a goal in the Big Red win.

Cornell improves to 14-4 this season. It’s been 45 years since the Big Red last won a National Championship.

Cornell will face unbeaten Maryland in the Finals. The Terps knocked off Princeton 13-8 in the other semifinal. Monday’s National Championship game will be at 1 p.m. on ESPN.