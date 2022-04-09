ITHACA, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS)– After 15 minutes of action, it looked as though No. 6 Cornell and No. 11 Harvard were in for a defensive showdown on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. Once it started raining goals, however, it never stopped.

The Big Red scored nine unanswered over the span of 11:45 of game time and Cornell ran past the Crimson 17-9 on Saturday afternoon.The home team improved to 9-1 (3-1 Ivy), while Harvard slipped to 7-2 (2-1).

Michael Long had three goals and four assists and CJ Kirst had three of each for a six-point night as the Cornell offense scored 16 goals over the final three quarters. John Piatelli scored four goals for the Big Red, moving into the school’s top 10 career list. Chayse Ierlan made 10 saves in goal and Angelo Petrakis controlled the battle at the faceoff “x” all afternoon, winning 17-of-27.