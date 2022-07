CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The defending NYCBL Champs are headed back to the finals. Cortland defeated the Syracuse Spartans 8-2 on Thursday night in the decisive Game Three of the Eastern Division Championship series.

Max Mims led the Crush attack at the plate with three hits. Jacob Tanner drove in three runs for Cortland in the win.

Cortland advances to the NYCBL Best-of-Three Championship Series against Olean. The first game of the finals will be Friday night in Cortland at 6 p.m.