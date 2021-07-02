Cortland Head Coach Joe Brown named ABCA DIII New York Region Coach of the Year

CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) –

SUNY Cortland baseball head coach Joe Brown has been selected as the 2021 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/ATEC Sports Division III New York Region Coach of the Year. Brown won the award for the 12th time overall, including each of the last two complete seasons in 2019 and 2021.

Brown led the Red Dragons to a 33-9 record for the program’s 20th 30-win season since taking the head coaching reins in 2000. Cortland finished first with a 14-2 mark in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Eastern Division, then won the league postseason crown after beating Brockport, two games to none, in the league semifinals and Oswego, two games to one, in the conference finals. The league adopted a divisional format and best-of-three semifinals and finals for 2021 as part of an adjusted schedule format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the SUNYAC title, Cortland earned its 28th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, breaking the Division III record for longest NCAA streak that it previously shared with Marietta College (27 straight from 1976-2002). The Red Dragons bounced back from an opening loss in the NCAA regional in Auburn, N.Y., to win four straight games and advance to the NCAA Division III World Series for the 15th time in school history, and the team went 2-2 at the Series to tie for third place nationally.

Brown has a combined record of 785-214-4 (.785) in his 22 seasons as Cortland’s head coach. His previous ABCA regional coaching honors came in 2000-01, 2005, 2007-08, 2010-12, 2014-15 and 2019.