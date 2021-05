CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the 28th straight season the Cortland Red Dragons baseball team will be making an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Cortland locked up a spot on Saturday, winning their 35th SUNYAC Championship.

The Red Dragons open up Regional play against Tufts on Thursday at 2:30 p.m in Auburn, New York.

Here is the link to the Regional Tournament Page:

https://wells.prestosports.com/tournaments/bsb/2020-21/index