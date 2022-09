AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Playing their 4th straight road game to start the season, West Genesee traveled to Auburn and defeated the Maroons 52-14.

Francisco Cross scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, helping the Wildcats to the big win.

West Genesee (2-2) will play its first home game of the season next Friday against ESM. Auburn (2-2) will try and bounce back on the road at Carthage next Friday.