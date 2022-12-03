SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch surpassed the Toronto Marlies, 3-1, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Alex Barre-Boulet recorded a goal and an assist, while Felix Robert and Cole Koepke contributed a goal each in the victory. Syracuse advances to 8-8-2-2 on the season and 2-1-1-0 in the six-game season series against Toronto.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace stopped 26-of-27 shots in victory. Erik Källgren turned aside 26-of-28 between the pipes for the Marlies.

Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal 2:41 into the second period. Gemel Smith set up Barre-Boulet for a quick one-timer as he came down the right wing. The Marlies tied the game with a power-play goal of their own at the 9:24 mark. After a quick passing play, Logan Shaw centered the puck for Alex Steeves to redirect in.

Syracuse regained their lead 14:17 into the third period. Declan Carlile’s shot from the blue line ricocheted off Shawn Element in the slot and into the right circle where Robert backhanded it into the net. With 26 seconds remaining in the game, Koepke added an empty-net goal to secure the Crunch win.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Rochester to face the Amerks.