Crunch doubles up Belleville 4-2 on the road

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse Crunch_-4304974804616000557

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 4-2, Friday at the CAA Arena.

The win snaps a three-game skid and advances the Crunch to 16-16-3-1 on the season and 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.

Amir Miftakhov recorded the win stopping 20-of-22 shots in net for the Crunch. Mads Sogaard blocked 20-of-24 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse was unable to convert on their three power play opportunities, but went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch open scoring just 2:31 into the game when Alex Barre-Boulet set Charles Hudon up for a breakaway to put the team on the board. Hudon potted his second of the game at 15:23 when he fired in a wrister from the left circle. Just 29 seconds later, the Crunch made it 3-0. Sogaard made a save on the initial shot, but Daniel Walcott found the rebound and sent it home from the bottom of the left circle.

The Senators finally responded with a power-play goal 12:01 into the second period. Roby Jarventie fed Lassi Thomson for a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Syracuse regained their three-goal lead at the 11:02 mark of the final frame when Sean Day came down the left side on a breakaway and sniped a shot into the far corner.

With 2:30 remaining in the game, Cedric Pare sent in a second-chance opportunity during a scramble in front of the net, but the Crunch stifled a comeback effort and took the victory.

The Crunch return home to host the Charlotte Checkers Saturday night.

COURTESY OF THE SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area