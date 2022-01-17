CRUNCH EDGE SENATORS 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – Alex Barre-Boulet scored the game-winner with just 17 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Belleville Senators, 2-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances Syracuse to 13-11-3-1 on the season and 1-1-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Belleville.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt earned the win with 23 saves, while Mads Sogaard stopped 28-of-30 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick lead off a power-play goal just 5:44 into the game. After receiving the puck at the goal line, Gabriel Dumont fed Remi Elie with a short pass across the crease. Elie’s first shot was blocked by Sogaard, but he chipped in his own rebound.

The Senators tied the game with a power-play goal of their own 55 seconds into the second period. Jake Lucchini grabbed the loose puck in the slot and backhanded a pass for Andrew Agozzino to score from the bottom of the left circle.

Barre-Boulet secured the win for the Crunch with just 17 seconds remaining in the game when he tipped in Fredrik Claesson’s left point shot.

The Crunch travel to Rochester to face the Amerks on Wednesday.