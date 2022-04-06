TORONTO, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, in overtime tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Crunch earned one point in the loss and move to 32-24-7-2 on the season and 1-0-1-1 in the four-game season series against the Marlies.

Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 21-of-25 shots in net for the Crunch. Michael Hutchinson stopped 29-of-32 between the pipes for the Marlies. Syracuse and Toronto both went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Crunch opened scoring on the first shot of the game just 14 seconds into the first period when Cole Koepke tipped Fredrik Claesson’s right-point shot.

Just two minutes into the middle frame, Syracuse doubled their lead. Alex Barre-Boulet carried the puck into the zone and passed it back to set up Darren Raddysh for a one-timer from the blue line.

The Marlies finally responded at the 8:37 mark and rattled off three straight goals to steal the lead. The first came when Lagace made the save on Semyon Der-Arguchintsev’s shot, but he grabbed his own rebound and centered it for Nick Robertson to score from the slot. Five minutes later, Curtis Douglas banked a shot off the goaltender and in from behind the net. The team then went on top at 17:43 when Alex Steeves one-timed a shot from the left circle.

With 1:35 remaining in the game, Riley Nash tipped Barre-Boulet’s left circle shot to even the score and force overtime.

Mikhail Abramov potted the game-winner for Toronto 3:41 into the extra frame when he finished off a pass from Josh Ho-Sang during a 2-on-0 rush.

The Crunch return home to host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday.