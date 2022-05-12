LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 4-1, in Game 3 tonight at Place Bell.

The loss gives the Rocket a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series.

Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 23-of-25 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Cayden Primeau stopped 22-of-23 in net for the Rocket. The Crunch were unable to convert on two power play opportunities while Laval went 2-for-7.

The Rocket were first on the board with a power play goal 2:43 into the game. Sami Niku set up Danick Martel for a backdoor one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Syracuse evened the score at the 4:49 mark of the second period. After Lagace made a save, Darren Raddysh grabbed the loose puck and sent it ahead for Remi Elie. He skated it into the zone and beat Primeau with a hard slap shot from the left circle.

Laval regained the lead with another power-play goal 8:49 into the third period. Cedric Paquette was down low to tip in a right-wing shot from Jean-Sébastien Dea. The Rocket then added empty net goals from Dea and Louie Belpedio in the final minutes to secure the win.

Game 4 is in Laval this Saturday.