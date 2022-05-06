SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

April 20th, 2019, that was the last time the Syracuse Crunch played a game in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Friday night playoff hockey returns to Syracuse as the Crunch hosts Laval in Game One of the North Division Semifinals.

Syracuse finished the regular season at 41-26-7-2. The Crunch earned the two seed in the North Division.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Best-of-Five North Division Semifinals series:

Game 1 — Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. — Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 2 — Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. — Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 3 — Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. ­– Laval, Quebec

Game 4 — Saturday, May 14, 3 p.m. – Laval, Quebec (if necessary)

Game 5 — Tuesday, May 17, 7 p.m. — Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)