HARTFORD, C.T. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 8-5, tonight at the XL Center.

The win advances the Crunch to 31-24-6-2 on the season as they sweep the two-game season series against the Wolf Pack.

Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov earned the win stopping 25-of-30 shots. Keith Kinkaid turned aside 20-of-27 in net for the Wolf Pack. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-2, but the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.

The Crunch were first on the board just 1:50 into the game. Kinkaid made the save on Charles Hudon’s shot, but Alex Barre-Boulet was in front of the net to clean up the rebound.

Hartford responded at 4:47 when Patrick Khodorenko chipped in a shot from the bottom of the right. At 9:05, the team went on top during an odd-man rush. Ty Ronning carried the puck down the right wing and fired a shot that went off a defender and in.

Syracuse added two more of their own to close out the first period with a 3-2 lead. At 10:28, Gabe Fortier grabbed the puck along the end boards and centered it for Simon Ryfors to score. Three minutes later, Declan Carlile potted his first professional goal with a wrister from the right circle.

The second period was another high-scoring frame with the Crunch and Wolf Pack exchanging five goals. It started just 1:32 into the period when Barre-Boulet sent a backdoor feed for Cole Koepke to finish off from the bottom of the right circle. At 7:36, Hunter Skinner one-timed a centering feed from Bobby Trivigno. Just 30 seconds later, Ryfors scored his second of the game with a one-timer of his own from the left face-off dot off a feed from Gabriel Dumont. Halfway through the frame, Ronning tallied his second of the night on a short 2-on-1. The Crunch again responded a minute later when Sean Day netted a long left-point shot.

Hartford pulled back within one yet again 3:29 into the third period when Trivigno wrapped around the back of the net and sent a cross-crease feed for Nick Merkley to send home. The Crunch responded with two goals from Anthony Richard. He tallied a shorthanded marker at 8:09 followed by an empty-netter at 17:13.

The Crunch travel to Providence to complete their three-in-three weekend tomorrow.